LOUTH WEATHER: 'feel more like -5°C with the windchill'

Local weather expert Louth Weather has warned that with the added windchill tonight the temperature could feel more like -5°C.

In an update on social media this afternoon, Louth Weather gave the weekend forecast.

"Dry today with lots of blue skies and winter sunshine. But cold at only 4°C and feeling closer to 0°C in a fresh northerly wind.

"Clear and dry tonight with temperatures down to 0°C. Not as cold as some nights this week due to a fresh northerly wind.

"However if you're doing anything outside tonight, wrap up well as it will feel more like -5°C with the windchill.

"Saturday will see a repeat of Friday.

"Sunday starts cloudy with some rain over northern parts (and snow on the mountains above 400m). The rest of the day will be dry but mostly cloudy. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Temperatures recovering to 7°C. Rain pushing NE on Sunday night."