Irish Water: Burst water main in Dundalk today

Irish Water have stated that they are working to repair a burst water main on Avenue Road in Dundalk today.

in a statement to The Democrat, Irish Water said that crews are on site working to repair the burst. The areas that may be impacted by disruption to supply are: Seafield Lawns; Mourne Vale; Medebawn; Meadow View; Belfry Avenue and Belfry Drive; Avondale Park; Silveroe Crescent and surrounding areas.

Irish Water say the repair is expected to be completed later today. Once the repair is complete, they say normal water supply will begin to be restored, however full water supply may take some time to return as water refills the network.

A traffic management plan is in place adjacent to the area of repair for the duration of these works.

Irish Water and Louth County Council regrets any inconvenience caused and its customer care helpline is open on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.