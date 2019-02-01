Local TD calls for more roads in Louth to be included in gritting programme

A local TD has revealed that he has made "numerous representations" to Louth County Council to have more roads in the county included in the Winter Gritting Programme.

In a statement to the Democrat today, Deputy Declan Breathnach pointed to one particular road which is of particular concern.

“The stretch of road from the N53 at Hackballscross to the N52 at Martin’s Cross, which is an extremely busy road, is excluded from the current gritting programme, and I have been pursuing the Council to include it.

He continued: "The road in question is used by all forms of traffic, from hauliers from Castleblayney and Kingscourt travelling towards the port of Greenore, to Xerox staff and those travelling towards DKIT. It is also used by buses and coaches and I cannot see why the Council won’t grit it."

“I have been calling for an expansion of the gritting service for years with various other busy roads also being left out of the schedule", added Deputy Breathnach.

“During the cold snap I am appealing for people to be extra vigilant on the roads, with the presence of black ice, and also it would be great if people could check in on their elderly neighbours, who are afraid of walking out of their houses in icy weather conditions."