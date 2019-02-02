Adrienne Kehoe: ‘The Maytime Festival was such a big part of Dundalk’

Adrienne Kehoe is a well-known local businesswoman who is the manager of The Lisdoo Bar and Steakhouse. The Kehoe family own a number of bars and restaurants across Dundalk

What’s Your Favourite Thing About Dundalk?

It has to be Dundalk FC and the moments they’ve given us. For the pride they bring to the town and for the great European Games.

What Would Your Perfect Day In The Local Area Be – And Why?

There is nothing I love more than a long walk along Blackrock Beach with the tide in and the sound of the waves, its just so calm and relaxing.

What Would You Like To Change About Dundalk?

Bring the Louth County Hospital back to offering full services and I also really feel there is too many bicycle lanes.

I really think the Chamber of Commerce has done wonders for the town with the Shop-Local Vouchers to encourage people to keep the business in the town.

What Annoys You About The Town?

I find the Town Centre could do with improvement, especially some of the buildings on Park street and Clanbrassil street. There’s far too many unoccupied shops and businesses in a bad way.

What Plans Do You Have For The Rest Of The Year?

I'm very busy year this year. I'm helping my daughter Rebecca plan her wedding in June and some family and friends are celebrating big milestone birthdays.

How Would You Describe Dundalk People?

They love slagging and banter. Enjoy the craic, fair-minded and passionate about their town.

What Local Amenities Could Dundalk Do With?

My big one would have to be the Louth County Hospital.

What’s Your First Memory of Dundalk?

It would have to be my dad taking me to Oriel Park from the age of four and then years later being lucky enough to meet and marry one of the great players, the wonderful Barry Kehoe.

Another great memory was the Maytime Festival, it was such a big part of the town with the drama on seven nights in the Town Hall.

It had the town full with people traveling to Dundalk from all over Ireland.

I also remember when my Dad Enda McGuill was President of the Festival Committee I got to meet the then President of Ireland, President Childer.

It was an amazing experience.

What’s Your Favourite Story You’ve Heard About Dundalk?

One of the best stories I’ve heard was from many years ago and the lead up to Christmas when you would go to the Market Square to buy live turkeys, people would be queuing to pick the best turkey.

Youngsters would be waiting with their wheelbarrows to wheel the Christmas Turkey home with great excitement on their faces.

Oh, how times have changed - nowadays they come oven-ready.

What Would be Your Favourite Pub In Dundalk and why?

The Rum House or The Lisdoo ... only joking!

That's not a question I can answer as a publican as the problem is there are too many good pubs in Dundalk to choose from. But then again that’s not really a bad thing is it?

What Do You Think Dundalk People Look For When Picking Somewhere For A Meal?

Good service, lovely food, nice atmosphere, friendly staff and value for money.

Do you have any advice For Anyone Looking To Get Into The Restaurant/Bar Business?

Yeah don't! No, seriously, it is hard work but it’s very rewarding to see your customers happy and pleased.