Deaths in Dundalk - Friday February 1 2019

The death has occurred of Briege Waller (née Dwyer) of late of Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Larry and dear mother of Annette, Larry, Joe, Briege and Collette.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law Kevin and Mick, daughters-in-law Marie and Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 12 noon - 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.40am, to the Mortuary Chapel, Dowdallshill, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind and the Simon Community c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of George Martin of Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Josephine and dear father of Gerard, Joe, David and Padraig.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter-in-law Ursula, Joe's partner Katriona, grandchildren Kerri, Lauren, Marie, Patrick and Gerard, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 2pm-8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday at 9.20am, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard-Gerry Louth of Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth



Gerard-Gerry Louth, Wednesday 30th January 2019, suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Margaret.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Jimmy, sisters Rita and Frances, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Patsy and Georgie, aunts Solo and Angela, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister, Frances Mc Eneaney, Bellewsbridge Road, from Friday 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am, proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

