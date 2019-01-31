Dundalk Rugby Club holding special event in memory of Caroline Gray

Dundalk Rugby Club are hosting a special event on Saturday February 16 in memory of Caroline Gray, who passed away in September 2018.

Caroline, the much-loved wife of club player Johnny Gray, was also the adored mum of Alex And Georgia and was a key member of the club's rugby family.

The club plan to hold a sponsors lunch in advance of the 1st and 2nd XV Leinster League games against Bective Rangers that day, followed by an auction of specially commissioned jerseys which will be worn by the players during the game in Caroline’s memory.

This will be followed by a social evening of music and dancing. The proceeds of the evening will be presented to Breast Cancer Research and Louth Palliative Care.