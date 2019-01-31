Gardai and PSNI take part in Louth cross border operations

Members of An Garda Siochana and the Police Service of Northern Ireland held a Joint Task Force operation along the border between Louth and Northern Ireland last weekend.

The purpose of these ongoing operations is to combat rural crime, especially burglaries, along the length of the border.

According to garda sources the operations are carried out using a wide variety of techniques including High Visibility Policing, Covert Policing, Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and control centres each side of the border to co-ordinate the operations with on the ground patrol cars.

These operations are expected to continue throughout the year.