Met Éireann extends weather warning with big weekend freeze expected

Met Éireann has extended its status yellow snow and ice warning for all counties in Ireland until 12 noon on Sunday.

The national forecaster has said it will continue very cold until Sunday with severe frosts at night and ice on untreated surfaces.

They say some snow accumulations are possible on Thursday on high ground over Leinster, Connacht and south Ulster.

Tonight there will also be some accumulations of snow on lower levels over central and southern parts of Leinster and over east Munster.

The newly extended warning is valid until Sunday.

In their latest forecast, Met Éireann says it will be bitterly cold overnight on Saturday into Sunday with lows of -3 to -7, coldest over any lying snow.

"There will be a widespread severe frost too, with icy roads and some freezing fog also."