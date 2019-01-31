Dundalk man attempted to get into four vehicles in estate

A 34 year old man prosecuted for attempting to get into four vehicles in a local housing estate, was placed under a 12 month Probation bond, at Dundalk district court last week – subject to him complying with the recommendations of a Probation officer.

Niall McGahan with addresses at Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue and Sliabh Foy Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was charged with committing the offences at Rockfield Court on August 19th 2017.

The Defence solicitor said the Probation report before the court was 'extremely positive' and while his client had a disparate history but there are signs of improvement for him.

Judge John Coughlan noted the defendant was "trying very hard".