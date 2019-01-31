Louth man asked for passport back to go on holidays

A 29-year-old man accused of having €4,000 worth of cannabis herb at St. Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock, has applied to Dundalk district court, to have his passport returned so he can go on a family holiday next month.

Seán Connolly, Westwood, Milestone, Castlebellingham, is charged with the unlawful possession of the drugs and having the drug for sale or supply at St Olivers on the 17th of January last. The defendant appeared before Drogheda district court the following day when the judge heard the alleged amount of drugs involved is €4,000.

The accused was remanded on conditional bail to Dundalk district court last Wednesday, when the Defence solicitor asked if his client's passport could be returned to him in order to go on a family trip in February.

Court presenter Sgt Fintan McGroder said there was no garda objection to the application, as long as the passport was surrendered afterwards. Judge John Coughlan - who said if the guards have no objection, neither does he, adjourned the case to the 15th of May.