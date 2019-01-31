A solicitor representing a 28 year old man accused of seriously assaulting members of the public in Dundalk on St. Stephen's Day, told the local district court last week there may be an issue about whether or not his client is fit to give him instructions.

Christopher McCabe of Sutton House, Seatown Place, Dundalk was before the court charged with four counts of assault causing harm - three of the offences are alleged have occurred at Seatown Place, Dundalk and the fourth at McEntee Avenue - where the alleged injured party is a Garda.

He is also charged with public order offences at Church Street, Dundalk on the same date.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the sixth of February.