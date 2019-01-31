Dundalk Gardai to patrol local car park to curb local teens' organised fights

Dundalk Gardai will be patrolling Williamson's Mall carpark every Wednesday and Saturday afternoon to stop local teens gathering for organised fights.

Yesterday afternoon two garda cars and a Public Order Unit Van pulled into Williamson's Mall carpark to deter a group of about 50 teenagers who had gathered to watch a fight.

A source said: "Kids from schools across town are gathering here every Wednesday when they get the half day."

The source who owns a business in the area said: "They have our hearts broken every Saturday too with large gangs gathering behind a building here."

A large group of pupils had gathered in the car park as well as at the open area across the road outside the Marshes Shopping Centre prior to the incident.

While it is not yet clear what transpired, one girl was seen kneeling on the ground with blood on her face after the incident.

Most of the teenagers, who had uniforms from at least four schools across town, fled the scene through Williamson's Mall before the Gardai arrived.