Mid-Louth election candidate calls for changes in bring bank service

Mid Louth local election candidate John Sheridan has called for changes to local bottle bank services amidst issues with overflowing containers and littering at bring banks in Mid Louth.

During a survey this week by the Fianna Fáil candidate, two of the seven bring banks in Mid Louth were completely full while a further two had at least one container with no capacity.

“I am calling for changes to how this service is being operated and promoted as I think a few practical changes could significantly improve the ongoing issue of bring banks being full and subsequently surplus bottles and rubbish being left on the ground. We have a situation where many well-intentioned members of the community are doing their best for the environment but then end up flouting the law.”

The issue of bring banks being full was also commented on by Mr Sheridan:

"Across Mid Louth there are seven bring banks and to be fair significant work and investment has gone into each site to be decorated and kept clean and the provision of CCTV at three of the seven is a a great resource.

"It’s a bit counter productive for us to be encouraging people to recycle and for them to go to the effort of going to the bring banks to find that they’re full. A survey of all seven organised by me last weekend found that two had all containers full, while another two had at least one container full at each site."

Improving communications with locals, is a key advancement needed, according to Mr Sheridan.

“There are obviously large fines and CCTV in place to reduce littering at bring banks and I don’t think anyone would argue with these measures but at the same time we need to make things simpler for people and I feel better communication is key to that. One frustration being raised is around the lack of information on the collection rotas or frequency, or if there is a way of reporting when bottle banks are full.

He added: "No local bring banks have any mention of how to report full bring banks nor does the council website or the website of Repak. We have collection rotas for domestic waste planned for a whole year, if we published them for local bring banks, it could help avoid much of these capacity issues.

“I think we’d all agree that use of resources of CCTV and litter wardens is required but these valuable resources could be deployed at other litter blackspots if we change how the bring banks are managed and publicised in the area”.