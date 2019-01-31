Dundalk election candidate questions street light outages

Local election candidate Eugene Garvey has called on SSE Airtricity to review how they prioritise street light outages in Dundalk.

Mr Garvey, of Sinn Fein, said: “I live in St Nicholas’ Avenue and due to an issue with fuses, the lights on the Avenue have been burning day and night since Saturday night/Sunday morning, which is a waste of energy and taxpayers money. However, just round the corner, the residents in Patrick Street and De La Salle Terrace have been left in darkness and they have no lighting at all.”

Mr Garvey contacted SSE Airtricity who informed him that they repair faults in the order in which they are reported.

“Therefore, if you report a single street light out in your street and then I come along and report, as in this case, approximately 25 street lights that are affected in one area, your single street light will be repaired first. There doesn’t seem to be any contingencies for cases like this.”

However, Mr Garvey said that he has been assured that they will be repairing this area very shortly.

"There would be quite a few older residents in that area and Patrick Street is where my uncle Laurence was attacked and killed on Christmas Eve 2003 so it is imperative that the area is well lit and residents are made to feel as secure as possible.”

Mr Garvey also thanked the Community Guard who patrolled the area at his request while the lights were off on Tuesday night.