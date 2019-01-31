Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday January 31 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Finegan of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ardee, Louth

On January 28 2019, peacefully in St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, children Tom, Pat and Orna, sister Breige, daughters-in-law Liz and Margaret, grandchildren Kate, Beth and Jack, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at home Thursday, 31st Jan. from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, 1st Feb. in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, Ardee with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Duignan of Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday January 28 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie, late of Loughglynn, Co. Roscommon.

Michael will be sadly missed by his friends, the mangement and staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home and his former neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Wednesday afternoon at 4pmwith removal at 8.15pm to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for prayers at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon at 1pm followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace



