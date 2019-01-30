STRIKE SUPPORT

Dundalk brothers record tribute to nurses on strike

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk brothers record tribute to nurses on strike

Local musicians Charles Simon Hendy and Andrew Hendy have recorded a song which is an ode to the 35,000 nurses and midwives across Ireland who are on a 24-hour work stoppage today over a pay and staffing dispute. 

In the song the lads who are in local bands TPM and The Mary Wallopers sing: "The nurses they are leaving, they can't afford to stay / In any other country, they will get their fair pay." 

Watch the video below and read more about today's nurses strikes in Louth here and here