STRIKE SUPPORT
Dundalk brothers record tribute to nurses on strike
Local musicians Charles Simon Hendy and Andrew Hendy have recorded a song which is an ode to the 35,000 nurses and midwives across Ireland who are on a 24-hour work stoppage today over a pay and staffing dispute.
In the song the lads who are in local bands TPM and The Mary Wallopers sing: "The nurses they are leaving, they can't afford to stay / In any other country, they will get their fair pay."
Watch the video below and read more about today's nurses strikes in Louth here and here.
