North Louth man describes aftermath of dog attack on sheep as a 'mess'

Padraig Rice from north Louth has posted the above gruesome photo to social media showing the aftermath of a dog attack on his sheep.

"This is the mess that was left after a dog attack on my heavily pregnant ewes last Thursday," Mr Rice explained in a post alongside the photo on Facebook.

"There were two killed and one died of shock the following day. There are another 14 badly injured with throats cut and some with broken legs."

"One ewe also aborted her lambs. This happened in the Ballymascanlon area."

Padraig pleaded with the public to inform the authorities of "dogs running free" in rural areas to try and help combat these sickening episodes from happening.

"If anyone sees dogs running free can they please call the Louth County Council Dog Warden to stop this happening again."