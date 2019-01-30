Driving test wait in Louth 'unacceptable'

Speaking in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accepted that the driving test waiting list is currently far too long.

Wait times for driving tests are an issue in Dundalk with people currently waiting up to 16 weeks for a test date.

Varadkar said: “the wait time for driver tests is not acceptable, with varying wait times around the country.

“I absolutely acknowledge that there are unacceptable delays faced by people getting driving licences. It varies in different parts of the country but it is something we are working on. We want to get that waiting time down to a reasonable level as soon as we can,”

The RSA states that currently, they are trying to keep the minimum wait for a driving test to under 10 weeks but in many cases, this is not possible which can be seen by the current waiting list in Dundalk.

Dundalk has recently been deemed the third most difficult place to pass the driving test in Ireland in comparison to other test centres, with those failing the test forced to wait up to another 16 weeks before they get the chance to sit the driving test again.