Dundalk Nurse: "I can't believe we're out here picketing for the same reason 20 years later"

"I can't believe we're out here picketing for the same reason 20 years later."

These were the frustrated words of nurse and chair of the Dundalk INMO branch, Collette Vize, as she walked the picket line outside the Louth County Hospital this morning along with 30 of her colleagues.

The Examiner newspaper clipping from 1999 which shows Dundalk nurse Collette Vize on strike with her son Oisin IMAGE: Tia Clarke

The Louth nurses are on a 24-hour work stoppage in solidarity with the 35,000 INMO nurses and midwives across Ireland involved in a dispute which centres around pay and staff shortages.

Collette recalled, with a sense of déjà vu: "I was out here on strike 20 years ago with my 11-month old son in my arms. There was a picture of me and Oisin in The Examiner. He's a 21-year-old student in DkIT now.

"We went on strike in 1999 over safe staffing levels. It just shows you - things haven't changed that much. The population in Ireland has increased greatly since then so the demand for services is much higher.

"Nurses are under a lot of pressure. They are doing 12-hour shifts with no breaks. And when a nurse finishes up at 8, they don't clock off then, you have to stay until the job is done.

"We're doing night shifts, holidays and weekends to claim the premium hours and earn more because the wages are bad."

However, Collette says that the nurses are being encouraged by the amount of local support to the strikes:

"There's been plenty of support since 8 this morning. The local Maxol garage is sending teas and sausage rolls down and passing cars are beeping away. We had a few local politicians down too to lend their support too - Green Party Cllr Mark Dearey, Anne Campbell and Ruari O'Murchu from Sinn Fein, and Ged Nash from the Labour Party.

"We'll be out here until 4pm today. And if it's not resolved we'll be back out next Tuesday and Thursday."

"We don't want to be out here. We'd rather be in there [the Louth hospital] doing what we're paid to do. It takes a lot to get nurses out on strike, the last strike was 20 years ago. But 95% of us voted in favour of today's strike action. We've had enough."

The INMO have said that five other 24-hour strikes could take place in February if the dispute is not resolved. The dates for the potential work stoppages are February 5, 7, 12, 13 and 14.

An INMO spokesperson has said that members will strike but "life-saving" and "emergency care" services will still be provided.