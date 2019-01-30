Gardai in Louth issue appeal for missing teen

Gardaí in Louth are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Samuel Milosiu (16) who is missing from the Drogheda area since January 10.



He is described as being 5'8" with black hair, of slim build with brown eyes. Gardai believe there is a possibility Samuel could be in the Ballybofey area of Donegal. It is unknown what Samuel was wearing when he went missing.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Drogheda on 041 987 4200 .