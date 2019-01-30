Dundalk IT urging students to apply by CAO deadline

Dundalk Institute of Technology are urging students and people planning to return to education to submit their course choices by this Friday (February 1) as many people choose to leave it to the last minute.

The deadline is particularly significant for mature students who are hoping to secure places in Level 7/8 courses next August, as well as applicants who have also applied for the HEAR or Dare Schemes as the applications for these programmes take longer to process due to assessments, interviews and the need for submission of supporting documentation. Applications for these categories will not be accepted after the 1st of February.

Other applicants who miss the Friday deadline will be able to apply for their courses from March 5th until May 1ST but will be subject to a €60 late application fee.