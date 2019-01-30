Swell of support for Louth nurses on picket line in freezing temperatures

Around 30 nurses are currently braving the freezing January temperatures this morning at The Louth County Hospital to strike in solidarity with approximately 30,000 INMO nurses and midwives across Ireland. The dispute centres around pay and staff shortages.

In Dundalk, there is a groundswell of support for the nurses who have been on the picket line since 8am. Local cars and trucks are showing their solidarity by honking their horns loudly as they pass the hospital gates.

The nurses also give a shout out to the local Maxol garage on the Dublin Road who are providing free teas, coffees and sausage rolls to those on strike.

A large portion of the nurses on strike are currently on their day off and will operate on two-hour shifts until 4pm today. Theatre and day services and clinics will be closed in the Louth hospital today. However, a number of nurses told the Democrat that while there is a reduced number of staff on the wards they will still be delivering care. There are also a number of midwives on strike at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat chair of the local INMO branch Collette Vize said: "The main focus of the strike is for nurses and midwives to have pay parity with other allied healthcare professionals.

"When nursing students qualify, they're on less money than newly qualified physios and people in a lot of other healthcare professions. It's a recruitment and retention issue. The number of student nurses leaving Ireland is huge."

Collette says that the working conditions are another huge source of frustration for Irish nurses.

She adds: "The working conditions are another issue. There isn't a good patient to staff ratio. The number of patients is too high, it's not safe. Nurses are doing 12-hour shifts with no breaks."

"We'd rather be in there working, doing what we're paid to do. It takes a lot for nurses to strike. Our last full strike was in 1999. 95% of us were in favour of today's strike. We've had enough."

Standing on the picket line beside her colleagues, local nurses and Union representative, Emma Ross added: "We want to secure the future of nursing for students coming into the profession. Everyone is focusing on the pay aspect of the strikes but it's to do with nurses having parity with other health professionals working in Ireland. Nurses are currently at the bottom of the pay scale.

"The Irish Government are paying huge amounts of money to train these student nurses and then they are forced to leave. When they student nurses are on their placements they only get E6.50 an hour and they will have to take on a second job in a nursing home to cover their costs such as accommodation and living expenses.

"The Louth hospital is a very busy hospital. We want to be able to recruit for here, but nurses need incentives."

Fiona O'Reilly, a nurse from the injury unit who was braving the weather to walk up and down the picket line with a large flag told the Democrat: "We're here for the careers of future nurses. We have a big problem with retention of staff at the moment. It's very frustrating."

Her colleague. Gwen Weigang-Landy adds: "The nurses are saying they would love to stay here but they are being forced to go abroad. We're at a different stage in our careers, but if I was young, I'd be away to Australlia. You just can't deliver the same level of care you can here than you can in other countries."

Fiona adds: "We really hope it's resolved. There has to be a compromise. We want a resolution so that we can get back to our jobs."

Moira Murtagh, a disability services nurse with St. John of God's told the Democrat: "There is a lot of older staff out here today - we're here for the young nurses who are coming along.

"They do a degree for four years and get nothing at the end. They are working 35 hours a week, plus study time and many are working second jobs to support themselves.

"For ourselves, this is only the second time we've gone on strike. We're a caring profession, and that will be the downfall of us."

"This is the moment where I drop the mic," Moira laughs.