Dundalk FC confirm departure of Sam Byrne

UPDATE: Bohemians have announced the signing of Sam Byrne

Dundalk FC have announced the departure of striker Sam Byrne on their website this morning.

The club said that Byrne left by mutual consent and wish him the best in the future.

#DundalkFC can confirm that Sam Byrne has left the club by mutual consent. The club wishes Sam the best with his future endeavours.



The Dubliner joined from Everton back in July 2018 and spent a couple of years at Manchester United earlier in his career.