Dundalk FC confirm departure of Sam Byrne
UPDATE: Bohemians have announced the signing of Sam Byrne
Dundalk FC have announced the departure of striker Sam Byrne on their website this morning.
The club said that Byrne left by mutual consent and wish him the best in the future.
#DundalkFC can confirm that Sam Byrne has left the club by mutual consent. The club wishes Sam the best with his future endeavours.— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) January 30, 2019
https://t.co/gdLH8ksBye pic.twitter.com/6WFbPqTTjb
The Dubliner joined from Everton back in July 2018 and spent a couple of years at Manchester United earlier in his career.
#Bohs are delighted to announce the signing of striker Sam Byrne. ⚫️— Bohemian FC ⚫ (@bfcdublin) January 30, 2019
The former Manchester United, Everton and Ireland U21 striker joins on a free transfer from Dundalk. pic.twitter.com/WeopLLStrR
