LOUTH WEATHER: Snowfall update for Thursday

Louth Weather has given a more up to date forecast on what to expect in terms of snowfall in Co Louth tomorrow.

The local weather guru had warned that there was a distinct possibility of further snowfall on Thursday.

"On Monday I mentioned that Thursday was risky in terms of snowfall and that it would be Wednesday before I could make a call on it. But I still don't know!

"A low pressure system will track SE off the south coast of Ireland. Associated rain will cross Ireland Thursday afternoon / evening and this will turn to snow as it moves inland. But the exact track of the low remains unclear.

"Current models show the snow extending as far north as Dublin. This would mean Louth will be cloudy but dry. However the smallest change and the snow could push further north. It's one of those times when we just have to wait until closer to the time.

"This will be more prolonged snow than the showery dustings we have seen of late, so it's worth keeping an eye on, especially those further south."