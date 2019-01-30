ISPCA issues advice for Louth pet owners during freezing weather

With a status yellow warning issued for many parts of the country including Louth, it is easy to forget that animals are also effected by the freezing temperatures. Very cold conditions are expected in the coming days with rain, sleet and snow expected at times.

With temperatures set to fall even further in the coming days, the ISPCA has issued some advice on how to keep your pets warm and safe during the cold snap.

Keep walks shorter during freezing temperatures. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them! The ISPCA recommend you opt for shorter, more frequent walks especially on cold days. If your dog is comfortable wearing a jacket or jumper, have a dry one on-hand

Make sure to wear reflective clothing and ensure that your dog’s collar during walks during dark periods to ensure that both you and your pet can be seen as drivers has less stopping time in freezing weather conditions.

Always ensure that your pet is microchipped and has proper ID tags. The cold weather can inhibit an animal’s sense of smell, so it is important that their contact information is up to date in case they get off their lead.

Keep your pet away from frozen lakes or ponds to prevent them from falling through the ice. Be careful of the surface where you bring your pet for a walk, surfaces covered in salt can be irritating to the animals skin, as well as upsetting their stomach if licked off fur. To prevent this from happening, owners should wipe down their pets when they come inside to remove any residue such as salt from their paws.

Ensure that adequate shelter is provided for your pet during the cold season. Pets should be taken inside overnight during cold weather or be kept in a warm shelter outside overnight.

Cats may find comfort sleeping under car bonnets during the cold snap, so ensure that you check under your bonnet before you move off to allow any cats that may be sleeping there to run away safely.

All of the above suggestions from the ISPCA will help to ensure that your pets have a safe and happy time during the freezing weather!