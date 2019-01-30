This simple car de-icer trick will save some time on your morning commute

We spotted this handy windscreen de-icer trick this morning and had to share it with the motorists of Dundalk.

All you have to do is fill a zip-loc bag with some warm water and slide it across your windscreen and you'll be ready to go.

Facebook user Daniel Harris shared the video last week. It already has had 2.4M views.

He said: "Hot water in a food bag and bam you’ve got a de-icer and a hand warmer. Works a treat, and it’s fast!

"⚠️ EDIT: I USED WARM TAP WATER SO I COULD SAFELY HOLD IT AND LOWER THE RISK OF CRACKING MY SCREEN! THE DE-ICER CANS ARE SO COLD IN THE MORNING AND THIS WAY KEEPS U NICE AND TOASTY!!! OH AND YES IT WAS ICE NOT CONDENSATION I KNOW IT LOOKS IT BUT TRY IT AND YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!"