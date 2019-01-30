Tips for Louth motorists driving in snow and ice

Temperatures are predicted to drop across Louth even further tonight and motorists are encouraged to drive with caution as these weather conditions can be unsettling, dangerous and at time hazardous.

Carzone.ie have put together some helpful tips for motorists to stay safe while driving in these difficult weather conditions.

Driving in Snow and Ice

Only make journeys in the car when necessary.

Plan your route: Stick to the main roads which are safer and more likely to be gritted.

Get a full tank of fuel: If you do happen to get stranded you can keep the engine running to keep warm.

Bring a bag of supplies: Be prepared for any problems or delays. Bring food, water, warm clothes, a blanket, torch, first aid kit, fully charged mobile phone, jump leads, ice scraper, de-icing fluid and grit/sand/cat litter (for traction if you get stuck).

Make sure your car is fit to travel: Check the basics, for example water in the wipers, worn tyres etc.

Clear the entire windscreen with de-icer fluid or scraper: Make sure the window wipers aren’t stuck to the window. Also clear the side and rear mirrors, front and back lights, door mirrors and number plates.

Clear any snow off the roof of your car: This can easily slide down while driving and cause visibility issues.

Steer, accelerate and brake smoothly: Abrupt changes and manoeuvres can result in loss of grip or control.

Listen to the surface: If the sudden crunch of driving on snow stops, you may be on ice.

Skidding on ice : Don’t break, this may prolong the skid. Take your foot of the accelerator and wait for the skidding to stop.

: Don’t break, this may prolong the skid. Take your foot of the accelerator and wait for the skidding to stop. Spinning on ice: Turn into the slide by turning the front wheels in the same direction that the rear of the vehicle is sliding.

For more helpful information go to www.carzone.ie