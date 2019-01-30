Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday January 30 2019

The death has occurred of Vincent (Vincie) Duffy of Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Formerly of Colliers F.C, Quay Celtic F.C. and Jimmy’s Bar, Park Street. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his family.

Loving husband of Áine, cherished father of Andrew and beloved son of Vincent and Elizabeth. Vincie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, parents, brother Johnny, sister Theresa (Loughman), sisters-in-law Aislinn, Dorina, Linda, Siobhán, and Veronika, brothers-in-law Dermot, Gerry and Aidan, nieces Evanne, Laura, Alison and Nicola, nephews Sean, Conor, Cian and Peter, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Dixon's Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday and Thursday between 3pm and 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am driving to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Thereafter to St Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Funeral home private on Friday morning.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T042 9334240.

House strictly private at all times.

Following Mass the funeral cortege will proceed on foot to Jimmy’s Bar, Park Street. Thereafter driving to Cemetery via Legion Ave and Castletown Road.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Sharkey of Feede, Mountpleasant, Dundalk, Louth / Bailieborough, Cavan

Late of Waterloo, Grousehall, Bailieborough. Beloved husband of Sally and dear father of Liam, Geraldine, Kieran and Emma.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Deirdre, sons-in-law Hugh and James, Elaine, grandchildren Hannah, Joseph, Sadbh, Aidan, Orlaith and Sarah Sue, brothers John and Joe, sisters Ann and Margaret, brother-in-law Eugene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm-8pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

