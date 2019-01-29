Tributes flow in for well-known Dundalk publican Vincie Duffy

Tributes have been flowing in following the news that well-known Dundalk publican Vincie Duffy sadly passed away yesterday.

Mr Duffy owned Jimmy' of Park Street in town and was a huge Dundalk FC fan. The Carrick Road club led the tributes:

"From a big Dundalk FC supporting family that have given many years of service to our club over many decades, Vincey was a huge Dundalk FC supporter. Anybody who has ever visited his bar – Jimmy’s of Park Street – will have been amazed at his proud collection of Dundalk FC memorabilia that he collected over many years.

"Vincie assisted Dundalk FC supporter groups with the use of his premises for meetings and fundraisers, as well as being a sponsor for many seasons. His mother Elizabeth was club secretary for over 30 years while father Vincent was heavily involved in the club for many years also.

"Everybody at Dundalk FC send our deepest condolences to Vincie’s wife Aine and son Andrew. We extend our sympathy to all of Vincie’s family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Vincie's local club Quay Celtic also paid tribute to him on social media this morning:

“We’re sorry to hear of the passing of former Quay Celtic Senior and Underage Manager Vincent Duffy. The club send condolences to his family. We thank him for his support throughout the years. RIP Vincent.”

On RIP.ie others have expressed their sadness upon hearing the news too.

"Dearest Áine, We are both heartbroken for you and Andrew at the loss of Vincent. You are in our thoughts. Much love. Joe & Lorraine."