Baz Ashmawy's new RTE show seek people from Louth to take part

RTE are seeking Louth people to take part in a new TV show to be aired later this year called Baz Ashmawy: Wingman.

The show is looking for people who "need help to achieve a lifelong dream".

A producer for the show said: "Baz Ashmawy is a good guy to have on your side. Now, he brings that entire skillset to bear in a new series: Baz Ashmawy: Wingman.

"The series is about helping people to achieve a dream/ambition, to do the thing they always wanted to do before life got in the way.

"It might be to learn a skill or experience something they have always wanted to do. Maybe it’s dating, a crazy adventure, a childhood dream they never forgot.

"It might be something you want to do with a sibling, or a friend. It might be a totally new ambition. Or maybe

you don’t know what you want, but you just know that you need a wingman…

"Wingman, Baz wants to help make your dreams come true!

"Do you want to run with the bulls in Pamplona, run away with the circus, learn something new? No dream is too big or too small. Tell us what your dream is and why you need help making it happen."

Email: info@mahymedia.com