GAA scholarships available at Dundalk IT

Applications for the Dundalk IT GAA Scholarships are now open.

This year's recipients include Louth senior footballers Ross Nally, Sam Mulroy and Eoghan Callaghan. They are joined on the programme by Rian O Neill and Eoghan McDonnell from Armagh, All star nominee Niall Kearns and Longford senior footballer David McGivney who played a key role in Mullinalaghta’s recent Leinster Senior club win.

Scholarships are also available for Ladies football with Meath senior players Stacey Grimes and Emma White joined on the programme by Niamh Callan (Monaghan) and Colleen McKenna from Armagh.

In addition to receiving substantial funding towards studies, scholars receive extensive sport welfare support, including an intensive strength and conditioning programme, sports science training, fitness testing, nutrition advice, sports psychology and physiotherapy. Students also receive open access to the Institute's new, state-of-the-art indoor sports facility, DkIT Sport.

Teams at DkIT can avail of the indoor training pitch, sessions take place on the strength and conditioning area and scholars can freely use leisure facilities to assist with recovery from training and matches.

Application forms can be downloaded from DkIT.ie with a 1st of May deadline date.

For further information on sports scholarships please contact derek.crilly@dkit.ie