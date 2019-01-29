Louth native Hannigan to run for European Parliament

Louth man Dominic Hannigan has revealed that he is to run for the Labour Party in May’s European elections for the Midlands-North-West constituency, which contains all of County Louth.

Hannigan, who was born and reared in Louth, was selected at a convention for members in Mullingar, which took place last Sunday. The event was attended by many Dundalk members, who were strongly supportive of their Countyman.

A former Councillor, Senator and TD, Hannigan was the Oireachtas Chair of both the Good Friday Agreement Committee and the European Union Affairs Committee. Speaking after the event Hannigan said:

“I am delighted and honoured to be selected to run for the European Parliament. As Chair of the Oireachtas Committee I commissioned the first Oireachtas report which examined the impact of Brexit on Ireland. I believe it is vital that we elect someone to the Parliament with a knowledge of Brexit, and who has access to the network of alliances that exist in the Parliament.”

Hannigan will be running for Labour’s group in Europe, the Party of European Socialists. It holds 25% of the Parliament’s seats. At the moment Ireland has no MEPs in this influential group, and Hannigan hopes to change that.

“Being an MEP means working with other MEPs from across Europe to build alliances and promote our interests. Independents can’t do that. I will use the Parliament to push Ireland’s causes and defend our citizens’ rights.” he said.

A member of the SIPTU trade union, Hannigan is keen to enhance workers rights across Europe.

“For me, Europe should be more than just a political and economic union. It needs to be more focused on social issues as well. I will push hard for better workers rights and social rights, and will work with my allies in the Parliament to change Europe’s direction so it becomes more progressive.” he said.