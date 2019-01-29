Cllr Campbell urges public to support Dundalk nurses’ strike action

Local councillor Anne Campbell has urged people to support nursing staff in their strike action tomorrow.

In a post on Facebook, the councillor urged people to join the picket line in solidarity with nurses.

Speaking about the picket outside Louth County Hospital tomorrow, Campbelll said: “Picketing starts at 8am-4pm. So, if you're dropping the kids to school, on your break or heading into town: show your support and solidarity by joining us on the picket line to stand with Nurses in the interest of creating a better health service.”

Cllr Campbell also went on to highlight why it is vital for the public to show their support for nurses tomorrow: “Nurses are an integral part of the health service, they deserve wages that reflect their relentless commitment and hard work. Stand with nurse in their endeavour for better pay and working conditions.”