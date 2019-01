Dundalk Dog Rescues Annual Table Quiz takes place on 22nd February 2019 at 8.30pm in The Lisdoo.

The cost is only €10 per person and all funds raised go towards DDR's new build project.

There are prizes for the quiz winners, there will also be a super raffle with many spots prizes.

Refreshments will be served. See the Facebook event page here: www.facebook.com/events/1435764843226720/