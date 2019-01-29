Newry and Dundalk Samaritans searching for new volunteers

Newry & Dundalk Samaritans are searching for new volunteers who might like to get involved with the charity and give something back to the local community, while making a difference to people’s lives.

The local charity are looking for men and women, of all ages and walks of life, to join its current volunteers in dedicating around three or four hours a week to those most in need.

Newry & Dundalk Samaritans will be holding an Information Evening on Wednesday, 13th February at 7pm in our branch 19 St Colman’s Park, Newry BT34 2BX.

Eileen Campbell, the newly appointed Director of Samaritans in Newry said: “Newry & Dundalk Samaritans offer round-the-clock emotional support to anyone who is struggling to cope with whatever it is that life has thrown at them.”

“Over the Christmas period, our amazing volunteers were helping people 24/7, with 14 volunteers on duty in Newry on Christmas Day itself. For example, Samaritans in Northern Ireland answered 350 calls on Christmas Day alone with many emails and SMSs also replied to.”

“As the new year begins, we are asking people across the South/Mid Down, South Armagh and Dundalk areas to consider making a difference to someone’s life by volunteering with us.”

“It takes a huge number of volunteers to keep our service operational so if you are thinking about volunteering and making a difference to people’s lives in 2019, please have a look at http://www.samaritans.org/volunteer to find out if you have what it takes to be a Samaritan.”

Established in Ireland in 1962, Samaritans is based in 21 towns across the island of Ireland, with over 1,800 active volunteers on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

One volunteer, Enda, has been volunteering since 2012: “Anyone can be a Samaritan as long as you believe in what you’re doing and you’re willing to listen,” he said.

“Allowing someone the space to talk, and really listening to what they want to talk about, are skills I’ve tried to adhere to both on and off duty.

“What really drives me though are the callers and knowing that by being there to pick up the phone I may have given them a beacon of hope. No matter where you are in life, the need to be heard and the need for empathy are things that will be with us always.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer with Samaritans in Newry, you can contact them on 03705 627282 from the UK (1890 200 091 from the Republic of Ireland) or email volunteering@samaritans.org.

Samaritans are best known for the vital support given to callers on its 24-hour telephone service and volunteers can also offer support by SMS, email and face-to-face in communities, festivals and outreach events.