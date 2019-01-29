Dundalk restaurant Eno' Bar, Grill & Wood Fired Pizza closes

The owners of well-known local restaurant Eno' Bar, Grill & Wood Fired Pizza have revealed that they have ceased trading.

In a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page, owners Rachel and Victor Graham explained the situation:

"We have experienced very difficult trading circumstances in the past couple of years, coupled with the industry wide chef shortage, which has further negatively impacted our business, making it unsustainable, despite our best efforts."

However, the restaurant will reopen under new management, according to the statement.

"Our former head chef John Kenwright and his family will re-open the restaurant, under new management, on Saturday 9th February 2019."

Gift vouchers purchased will be honoured.

"All gift vouchers purchased from eno’ during December & January can be redeemed in the new restaurant, for a limited time period..

"All reservations in the system from Saturday 9th February will be honored & you can call from next Monday 4th February to make any changes.

"We would like to wish John & his family the very best of luck with their new venture! Please support them & visit often!"

Victor and Rachel reserved their final thanks for their "loyal customers".

"Lastly, we would like to thank you all - our loyal customers – for all your support over the past 8 years and also to our amazing team – both past & present - for all your hard work, loyalty & good times! It’s been special."