A home in the Market Street area of Dundalk was broken into on January 23, between the hours of 1:30 and 10:30pm.

The homeowner reported to Gardai that they returned home to find that the front door was open and the house had been ransacked.

A small amount of cash had also been taken. Dundalk Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch on 042 93 88400.