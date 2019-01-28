Alan representing Dundalk IT at Student Chef of the Year contest

Alan Smyth representing Dundalk Institute of Technology is one of a group of student chefs travelling to Waterford Institute of Technology on Tuesday, February 5 for the KNORR Student Chef of the Year competition.

Alan will partake in a cook-off battle like no other, with the hope to reign victorious and serve two winning dishes to the judging panel.

The theme for this year’s competition is Street on a Plate: a street food feast inspired by food trucks, street stalls and farmers markets of Ireland. Dishes will feature locally sourced ingredients to create two plates.

This year’s judging panel is led by Audrey Crone, Unilever Food Solutions Executive Chef. Entrepreneur and Newstalk broadcaster, Bobby Kerr will join Audrey, as well as Waterford Institute of Technology chef lecturer Lorain Walsh, to give their insightful input and expertise to crown the next KNORR Student Chef of the Year.

Audrey Crone says, “With a week to go until the student chefs meet and plate up their dishes in an intense two-hour cook-off. A lot of preparation has gone into the competition. From the college’s perspective, lecturers have been working with their students to perfect their plates, ensuring their success in the competition.

“On the day itself, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s presented to the other judges and I. The KNORR Student Chef of the Year is a long-standing competition that allows students to show off their creativity and innovation when it comes to food. Year on year the students continue to impress and inspire,” she added.