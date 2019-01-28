Dundalk native appointed to UN monitoring body on rights of persons with disabilities

Dundalk native Bernie Bradley, who works as a Social Inclusion Officer in Monaghan County Council, has been appointed to the first ever statutory advisory committee in Ireland to support monitoring of Ireland’s implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Bernie has worked in the area of accessibility and equality for 25 years, working in both community and voluntary sector and public sector. Since 2004 she has worked in the local government sector leading significant cultural and organisational change in equality and accessibility in Monaghan County Council.

Bernie has developed numerous policies and initiatives to improve accessibility for people with disabilities that have been implemented in local authorities throughout the country. Bernie holds a Master’s Degree in Public Management and a Professional Diploma in Human Rights and Equality. Bernie is also involved in the area of disability rights in a voluntary capacity with Down Syndrome Ireland. Bernie’s daughter Jinny who is 6 and has Down syndrome attends St Malachy’s infant school.

Eleven members in total were appointed to their roles on the Disability Advisory Committee by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (the Commission). The Disability Advisory Committee, made up of a majority of people with disabilities is brought together by the Commission to support its statutory function of monitoring Ireland’s implementation of the UN Convention.

The CRPD was ratified in 2018 more than a decade after being first signed by Ireland and is now in force. Ireland is expected to produce its first report to the United Nations in Geneva on its implementation of the Convention in 2020. Article 33 of the Convention requires an independent mechanism to monitor the implementation, a role which will be fulfilled by the Commission.

The appointments to the Disability Advisory Committee are for a three-year term and come after an open competitive process. Eleven people are being appointed with a significant majority of members being people with disabilities.