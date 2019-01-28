Dearly Departed
Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 28 2019
RIP
Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 28 2019
The death has occurred of Jim McShane of Meadow Grove and formerly of Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth
On Friday January 25 2019, suddenly at his residence, Beloved husband of Ronnie (née Boyle) and dear dad of Mark, James, Carolyn and Aoife.
Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Rosie, Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sister Margaret Cotter, brothers Benard and Hugh, son in-law Paddy, daughters in-law Rosie and Anne-Marie, Aoife's partner Gerard, grandchildren Abbie, Ethan and Clíodhna, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.
Funeral arrangements later
May he rest in peace
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on