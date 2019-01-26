Dundalk FC begin post-Kenny era in style

JIM MALONE CUP

Dundalk 5-1 Drogheda United



The Vinny Perth era started in style as Dundalk put Drogheda United to the sword to retain the Jim Malone Cup, sweeping their Louth opponents aside 5-1 with an impressive opening pre-season display at Oriel Park on Friday night.

A red-hot Georgie Kelly and electric Michael Duffy lit up a cold evening at the Carrick Road venue, with ex-UCD hitman Kelly firing a warning shot to last year’s top scorer Patrick Hoban with a clinical first-half hat-trick.

After supplying a tap-in for the first of Kelly’s, Duffy was served with a similar plate from Patrick McEleney’s low cross, in a sharp opening ten minutes from the 2018 double winners.

And there was no relenting as a quick-fire double completed Kelly’s treble just past the midway point of the period before Duffy blasted in a fifth on the half-hour.

Drogheda did respond early in the second half with a Luke Gallagher header beating Aaron McCarey, who had entered in place of Gary Rogers at the break, while Perth also handed a debut to Daniel Kelly, as valuable match-time was given to players ahead of the squad’s trip to Spain on Monday.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers (Aaron McCarey HT), Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare (Stephen Folan HT), Dean Jarvis (Dane Massey HT), John Mountney (Daniel Kelly 57), Chris Shields © (Dylan Hand 80), Seán Murray, Michael Duffy (Luke Gorham 87), Patrick McEleney (Lido Lotefa 75), Georgie Kelly (Patrick Hoban 68).

Goals: G Kelly (7, 23, 24), M Duffy (9, 30). Unused Subs: Ross Treacy (GK), James Carroll.

Drogheda United: Paul Skinner, James Brown, Luke Gallagher, Mark Hughes (Luke Heeney 77), Conor Kane, Adam Wixted (Janabi Amour 68), Kevin Farragher, Seán Brennan © (Luke McNally HT), Mark Doyle, Thomas Byrne (Cían Kavanagh 59), Chris Lyons.

Goal: L Gallagher (51). Unused Subs: Luca Gratzer (GK), Stephen Meaney, Séan Trimble.