'Lot of hard work ahead to make Dundalk's St Patrick's Day a success'

Dundalk's newly-formed St Patrick's Day committee held its first meeting on Thursday and have already started making plans for the event in town this year.

The committee, which is chaired by cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr. Conor Keelan, will organise a series of music, dance and family-fun themed events in the town centre for March 17 but have decided against a traditional parade because of the time constraints and the ongoing refurbishment of Clanbrassil Street.

The meeting, which was held in the County Museum, was organised after Dundalk Chamber of Commerce said last year that they no longer had the resources to assist a parade committee, having been instrumental in organising the parade for many years.

Cllr. Keelan, who attended Thursday's meeting with Cllr. Anne Campbell, Shane McBride (Pelican), Kevin Meenan (former councillor), Maria O'Toole (PayPal) and Kayleigh Mulligan (Louth Volunteer Centre), said he was pleased with the progress that has been made already.

Cllr. Keelan said: 'We had a really positive meeting on Thursday and it was decided that to try to organise a parade, from scratch, at this stage would be impossible. However, we are aiming to use all the goodwill that voluntary, cultural, sporting and community groups have shown in the past for St Patrick's Day in Dundalk in order to offer families fun events for March 17.

'And we want to hear from anyone who is interested in performing in the town centre on the day and from anyone who thinks they will be able to help us in any way. There is a lot of hard work ahead in order to make this St Patrick's Day a success in Dundalk and I have no doubt that, with everyone's help, we will do that'.

Anyone interested in performing, helping or assisting the committee in any way can email: stpatsdundalk@gmail.com .