Runners at the ready for DkIT’s Dundalk 10k

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) today announced the launch of its annual 10k running race which will take place on the evening of Wednesday 10th of April at 7.00pm. This year’s event again includes a 5k novelty walk for families and novice joggers aimed at opening up the race to a host of new runners.

This year’s event will also include a Corporate Challenge. The Corporate Challenge is an opportunity for businesses to engage in a healthy and active event. The winning company will receive a donation of €500 which will be given to a charity of the winner’s choice by DkIT. The corporate challenge is sponsored by Dundalk Credit Union.

Hailed as one of the flattest courses in County Louth, the Dundalk 10k is the ideal race for runners looking to set a new personal best or those seeking to complete their first medium distance walk or run. This year the route will start and finish at the DkIT Sport premises and will take in the sites of the DkIT campus and the Blackrock road.

The Dundalk 10k includes generous sponsorship from local businesses including DkIT Sport, Recruit Island, Servisource, Fyffes, Intact Software and Dundalk Retail Park. Race entrants can expect plenty of added extras such as a race-t-shirt supplied by CX Sport, chip-timed race records and refreshments upon completion of the race.

Speaking today, Derek Crilly, Sports and Society Officer at DkIT and Dundalk 10k lead organiser said: “We are extremely excited to launch the 2019 Dundalk 10k. With just under 3 months to go until race-day, there is plenty of time to start training for the race. We look forward to welcoming runners, joggers and walkers of all levels and ages on the 10th of April. Don’t miss out on our early bird offer and sign up today!”

Early bird race entry costs €12.50 and this offer will remain for a limited basis only for the month of February. To register visit www.dundalk10k.com or contact the DkIT Sports & Societies office by emailing sports@dkit.ie.

Like previous years, a sizeable proportion of the race proceeds will go to charity with Women’s Aid and Dundalk Dog Rescue the chosen charity partners for 2019.