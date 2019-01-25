Dundalk woman Orla features on First Dates Ireland

Dundalk woman Orla Crilly appeared on popular RTE show First Dates Ireland last Thursday.

Orla said she was "looking for a man who could cook" and was paired with Dublin chef, Daniel.

You'll have to watch the episode, which is available on RTE Player, to see how Orla got on.

However, it is safe to say Orla represented Dundalk well on the show - she even gave her date a record from local band The Gakk.

Watch the clip below to catch a snippet of Orla and Daniel's appearance and see: www.rte.ie/player/series/first-dates-ireland/SI0000000596?epguid=IP000064826for the full episode which aired on January 17.