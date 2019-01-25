Met Eireann issue wind WARNING for Louth

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for County Louth.

The warning comes into effect from Saturday at 8pm and lasts until Sunday at 9am.

Other counties impacted include: Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Eireann say they expect "a period of strong and blustery northwest winds will develop later Saturday, starting along the Atlantic Seaboard and extending to other coastal counties overnight. High seas expected also."

The updated continued: "Northwest winds, mean speeds 55 to 65 km/h, giving gusts between 90 and 110 km/h. The strongest of the winds will be in exposed coastal locations, where winds may temporarily exceed these values."