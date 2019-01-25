Transport
Cancellation of two rail services between Dundalk and Dublin
Rail
Iarnrod Eireann have announced that two Dundalk train services have been cancelled today.
The 2.30pm Dublin Connolly to Dundalk and 4.20pm Dundalk to Dublin Connolly have been cancelled.
Iarnrod Eireann have said it is due to operational issues.
Due to operational issues, the following Northern Commuter service cancellations apply today, Friday 25th January— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 25, 2019
14:30hrs Dublin Connolly to Dundalk
16:20hrs Dundalk to Dublin Connolly
