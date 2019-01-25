Transport

Cancellation of two rail services between Dundalk and Dublin

Rail

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Cancellation of two rail services between Dundalk and Dublin

Cancellation of two rail services between Dundalk and Dublin

Iarnrod Eireann have announced that two Dundalk train services have been cancelled today.

The 2.30pm Dublin Connolly to Dundalk and 4.20pm Dundalk to Dublin Connolly have been cancelled.

Iarnrod Eireann have said it is due to operational issues.