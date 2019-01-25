Dundalk FC complete signing of Jordan Flores

Dundalk FC have completed the signing of 23-year-old midfielder Jordan Flores on a two year contract.

Flores signs following a three year spell with Wigan Athletic, which included loans at Blackpool, Chesterfield, AFC Fylde and most recently Ostersunds in Sweden.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com Flores said he was delighted to get the deal done.

“It feels good to get the deal signed. I did some research on the club once I found out the interest and they have been very successful in recent years.

“I have wanted to get back playing regular football so it seemed like the perfect place to come and do that.”

The 23 year-old laid out his intent of continuing the success that the Lilywhites have enjoyed in recent seasons.

“I am a player who likes to get on the ball in the middle of the pitch and keep possession so hopefully people can see what I am all about quickly.

“I want to play as many games as possible for myself and for the club. I want to help repeat the success that the club have had over the past few seasons and be part of even more.”