Woman (37) to appear in court over Louth drugs seizure

A 37 year old woman arrested by Gardaí in Louth investigating the discovery cannabis herb valued at €940,000 at an address outside of Drogheda on Wednesday is expected to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court this morning charged in connection with the case.

The original search was conducted by Gardai from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and officers from the Louth Division.

Investigations are ongoing.