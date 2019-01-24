LOUTH WEATHER: 'more interesting' weather next week

Social media weather expert Louth Weather has forecast a band of low pressure across the country for next week, which could make things "more interesting".

In an update this morning Louth Weather looked ahead for the next seven days.

"Colder than average. Not dissimilar to the early days of this week. A risk of snow showers but mostly over high ground. I expect some low pressure areas to come close to Ireland which could make things more interesting."

However, any talk of a Beast from the East was quickly dismissed.

"Yet again, I've been saying this for over three weeks now. I see no indication of any beast or cold from the east."