Anger at 'crazy' traffic tailbacks on Carrick Road in Dundalk

Motorists in Dundalk have vented their anger at what is being described as the "crazy" traffic problems on the Carrick Road during the morning rush hour.

Taking to social media this morning, one motorist said it them 40 minutes to get from Mounthamilton to the Garda Barracks at the Crescent.

"Something has to be done about the traffic congestion on the Carrick road going into Dundalk in the morning's it's crazy, Takes 40 mins to get from Mounthamilton to the roundabout at the barracks."

Others chipped in as well today:

"Traffic heading into Dundalk on carrick rd backed up to Mounthamilton."

Another resident offered a possible solution.

"It's the same on every road into Dundalk in the mornings. Maybe if they put on buses and gave free bus travel to kids, people won't have to drive into the schools in the mornings - that would cut traffic in half."

The traffic issues appear to be a longstanding problem, according to another resident.

"This morning it was the car on Hill Street that caused the problem. But I lived on the Carrick Road for four years until 2010 and it was the same back then, and they then allow development at Mount Hamilton which will impact both traffic on Ardee Road and Carrick road, without giving a toss about infrastructure."